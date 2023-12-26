Robbery - Unknown persons drive car into jewelry store in Tegel
A car drove into a jewelry store in Berlin-Tegel on the morning of Boxing Day - to rob it. A police spokesman said. The crime took place at around 5.00 am.
The spokesman did not provide any further details, such as the loot. According to a dpa reporter on the scene, forensic technicians and the fire department were on duty at the crime scene in Berliner Straße next to the Alt-Tegel subway station.
The crime is reminiscent of the flash robbery near Berlin's Kurfürstendamm boulevard in January 2019, when two masked men drove a car into the window of a jeweller's shop and stole watches and jewelry. They had driven into the store window several times to get in.
In June 2023, criminals smashed through two entrances in a shopping center in Lichtenberg with the force of their car to steal jewelry from a jewelry store. In November, unknown persons drove a car through the locked door of a jewelry store in Berlin-Steglitz. They smashed several display cases in the store and stole jewelry.
Source: www.stern.de