Unknown persons destroy letterboxes with pyrotechnics

Around the turn of the year, several letterboxes and other objects were damaged by pyrotechnics in Leipzig. On New Year's Eve, unknown persons first destroyed the letterbox system of an apartment building in Paunsdorf using explosives, as the police reported on Tuesday. There was no mail or letters lying around. A few hours later, an electricity box nearby was damaged with pyrotechnics. As a result, several apartment buildings were temporarily without power. Another letterbox in Engelsdorf was also blown up.

According to the police, unknown perpetrators opened a parcel locker at a parcel station in Zentrum-Südost on Monday and placed pyrotechnics inside. The parcel locker was badly damaged in the explosion and at least four parcels were stolen. In Groitzsch, south of Leipzig, the alarm system of a store was blown up. The electronics and the walls of the building were also damaged. On Tuesday, unknown persons blew up a cigarette vending machine in Neustadt-Neuschönefeld. It was initially unclear whether they also took cigarettes.

The criminal investigation department is investigating all cases for causing an explosion with explosives. According to the police, the total damage caused amounts to at least 10,000 euros.

