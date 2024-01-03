Skip to content
Unknown persons break open shop window with car: Big haul

Unknown persons drove a car into a shop window several times during the night on Düsseldorf's Königsallee, stole high-quality fashion items and fled the scene. The pair of perpetrators repeatedly reversed the car into the window of the fashion store and then got into the store through a gap, police said on Wednesday. Within minutes, they stole bags and jewelry; investigators estimate the value of the loot to be in the low six-figure range. The two strangers fled in a car, the police have launched a manhunt and are looking for witnesses.

