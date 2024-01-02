Investigations - Unknown persons break open ATMs in shopping center

Unknown persons have broken into an ATM in a shopping center in Greifswald. The crime must have taken place between Saturday and Tuesday morning, the police said. The perpetrators broke in via the roof of the shopping center near Greifswald train station. It was not yet known how much money they took. The police are looking for witnesses.

