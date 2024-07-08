Police - Unknown persons break into kindergartens and schools

In the Emmendingen district, there have been a series of break-ins at kindergartens and schools. The police reported significant property damage. However, it is unclear from the reports whether the thieves actually made off with any loot in most cases. In one instance, a three-digit sum of money was stolen, a police spokesperson said. The unknown intruders had gained forced entry into the buildings, but were reportedly disorganized inside and had not searched everywhere. Between Thursday and Sunday, seven kindergartens and primary schools in Emmendingen, Herbolzheim, and Kenzingen were broken into.

Press release

The burglaries targeting kindergartens and schools in the Emmendingen district have been a concern for Baden-Württemberg authorities. Despite the crime wave, no arrests have been made related to the burglary series yet. On the bright side, no children were reported harmed, only material damage was caused to several Kindergartens and schools.

