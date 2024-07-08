Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewsBaden-WürttembergCrimeKindergartenMaterial damagePoliceEmmendingenBurglary series

Unknown persons break into kindergartens and schools

There has been a series of burglaries in the Emmendingen district. The perpetrators are unknown. But they were probably not professionals.

 and  Katherine Bradley
1 min read
Burglars have caused extensive damage to schools and kindergartens in the Emmendingen district.
Burglars have caused extensive damage to schools and kindergartens in the Emmendingen district.

Police - Unknown persons break into kindergartens and schools

In the Emmendingen district, there have been a series of break-ins at kindergartens and schools. The police reported significant property damage. However, it is unclear from the reports whether the thieves actually made off with any loot in most cases. In one instance, a three-digit sum of money was stolen, a police spokesperson said. The unknown intruders had gained forced entry into the buildings, but were reportedly disorganized inside and had not searched everywhere. Between Thursday and Sunday, seven kindergartens and primary schools in Emmendingen, Herbolzheim, and Kenzingen were broken into.

Press release

The burglaries targeting kindergartens and schools in the Emmendingen district have been a concern for Baden-Württemberg authorities. Despite the crime wave, no arrests have been made related to the burglary series yet. On the bright side, no children were reported harmed, only material damage was caused to several Kindergartens and schools.

Read also:

Comments

Related

Latest

Demonstratively close Russian-Indian friendship (archive photo)
Politics

Putin receives Modi for tea

Putin wants to play the perfect host for India's head of government and invites him to his residence for a chai. The missile terror in Ukraine should probably be ignored.

 and  Grigoriy Williams
Members Public