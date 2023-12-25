Skip to content
county of harz
sangerhausen
district of mansfeld-südharz
saxony-anhalt

Unknown persons blow up cigarette vending machine

Unknown persons have blown up cigarette vending machines in Sangerhausen (Mansfeld-Südharz district) and Bad Suderode (Harz district). Officers found a field of rubble at the scene of the crime in Sangerhausen, as a police spokesman announced on Monday in Halle. The extent to which the...

A police patrol car on the road with its blue lights switched on. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Unknown persons have blown up cigarette vending machines in Sangerhausen (Mansfeld-Südharz district) and Bad Suderode (Harz district). Officers found a field of rubble at the scene of the crime in Sangerhausen, as a police spokesman announced on Monday in Halle. The extent to which the perpetrator or perpetrators were able to get hold of the loot has yet to be determined. The amount of property damage was also not yet known. Traces have been secured and an investigation into causing an explosion has been initiated. The crime was committed between Sunday evening and Monday morning.

A cigarette vending machine was also blown up in Bad Suderode in the Harz district on Monday night. According to the police in Halberstadt, a witness heard a loud bang in the market and observed two men tampering with the machine. The perpetrators fled when they realized that they were being watched. The vending machine was seized and criminal proceedings were initiated.

