Crime - Unknown persons blow up cigarette vending machine in Sangerhausen

Unknown persons have blown up a cigarette vending machine in Sangerhausen using pyrotechnics. Officers found a field of debris at the scene, a police spokesman said on Monday. The extent to which the perpetrator or perpetrators were able to obtain loot has yet to be determined. The amount of property damage was also not yet known. Traces have been secured and an investigation into causing an explosion has been initiated. The crime was committed between Sunday evening and Monday morning.

Source: www.stern.de