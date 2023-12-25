Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewscriminalitypyrotechnicscigarette machinedebris fieldsaxony-anhaltcrime scenesangerhausen

Unknown persons blow up cigarette vending machine in Sangerhausen

Unknown persons have blown up a cigarette vending machine in Sangerhausen using pyrotechnics. Officers found a field of debris at the scene, a police spokesman said on Monday. The extent to which the perpetrator or perpetrators were able to obtain loot has yet to be determined. The amount of...

 and  Hanna Hofmann
1 min read
A police patrol car on the road with its blue lights switched on. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
A police patrol car on the road with its blue lights switched on. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Crime - Unknown persons blow up cigarette vending machine in Sangerhausen

Unknown persons have blown up a cigarette vending machine in Sangerhausen using pyrotechnics. Officers found a field of debris at the scene, a police spokesman said on Monday. The extent to which the perpetrator or perpetrators were able to obtain loot has yet to be determined. The amount of property damage was also not yet known. Traces have been secured and an investigation into causing an explosion has been initiated. The crime was committed between Sunday evening and Monday morning.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

A firefighter with helmet and mask. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Bremen fire department: Do not dial 112 in every case

According to the fire department, some paths, gardens and cellars in Bremen have flooded due to the high water levels. However, only in a few cases was the situation such that the fire department had to assist with its resources, the emergency services announced on Monday. Citizens could also...

 and  Lauren Adams
Members Public

Latest

A firefighter with helmet and mask. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Bremen fire department: Do not dial 112 in every case

According to the fire department, some paths, gardens and cellars in Bremen have flooded due to the high water levels. However, only in a few cases was the situation such that the fire department had to assist with its resources, the emergency services announced on Monday. Citizens could also...

 and  Lauren Adams
Members Public