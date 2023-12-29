Darmstadt-Dieburg - Unknown persons blow up ATMs and flee without loot
Unknown persons blew up a free-standing ATM in a parking lot in Groß-Umstadt (Darmstadt-Dieburg district) on Friday morning. Despite the detonation, the perpetrators did not manage to get any money, the police said. According to previous findings, the four perpetrators used solid explosives and then drove off in a dark car.
No one was injured in the blast. The police estimate the damage to be around 80,000 euros. The search for the perpetrators was initially unsuccessful. The police are looking for possible witnesses.
Source: www.stern.de