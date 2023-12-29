Skip to content
German Federal StatesNewslarge-towncriminalityATMdistrict of darmstadt-dieburgcarhessepolicetestimony

Unknown persons blow up ATM in parking lot

Unknown persons blew up an ATM in Groß-Umstadt (Darmstadt-Dieburg district) on Friday morning. According to witnesses, at least three perpetrators then fled in a dark car, police said. The free-standing ATM was located in a parking lot. It was not initially known whether the perpetrators stole...

A police patrol car on the road with its blue lights switched on. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Unknown persons blew up an ATM in Groß-Umstadt(Darmstadt-Dieburg district) on Friday morning. According to witnesses, at least three perpetrators then fled in a dark car, police said. The free-standing ATM was located in a parking lot. It was not initially known whether the perpetrators stole any money. The search for them has so far been unsuccessful. The investigation is ongoing.

Source: www.stern.de

