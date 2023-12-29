District of Darmstadt-Dieburg - Unknown persons blow up ATM in parking lot

Unknown persons blew up an ATM in Groß-Umstadt(Darmstadt-Dieburg district) on Friday morning. According to witnesses, at least three perpetrators then fled in a dark car, police said. The free-standing ATM was located in a parking lot. It was not initially known whether the perpetrators stole any money. The search for them has so far been unsuccessful. The investigation is ongoing.

