District of Darmstadt-Dieburg - Unknown persons blow up ATM in parking lot
Unknown persons blew up an ATM in Groß-Umstadt(Darmstadt-Dieburg district) on Friday morning. According to witnesses, at least three perpetrators then fled in a dark car, police said. The free-standing ATM was located in a parking lot. It was not initially known whether the perpetrators stole any money. The search for them has so far been unsuccessful. The investigation is ongoing.
PM
Source: www.stern.de