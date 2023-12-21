Augsburg - Unknown persons attempt to blow up cash machine

Unknown persons have attempted to blow up an ATM in Kleinaitingen (Augsburg district). The machine was to be blown up with explosives early on Tuesday morning, police said on Thursday. Thanks to footage from a camera at the scene, officers were able to determine that the perpetrators were fleeing in a dark-colored vehicle. The Bavarian State Office of Criminal Investigation (LKA) has taken over the investigation and is looking for witnesses to the incident.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de