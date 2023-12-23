Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewsberlinbritzpolicesellershoe storetrafficaccidentsdetermination

Unknown person robs shoe store in Britz

An unknown man armed with a pistol robbed a shoe store in Berlin-Britz and stole money. No people were injured, police said on Saturday. The perpetrator was able to escape.

 and  Hanna Hofmann
1 min read

Investigations - Unknown person robs shoe store in Britz

An unknown man armed with a pistol robbed a shoe store in Berlin-Britz and stole money. No people were injured, police said on Saturday. The perpetrator was able to escape.

According to the information available so far, the masked man entered the store in Fritz-Reuter-Allee on Friday evening and forced the 31-year-old sales clerk to put cash from the till into a bag that the stranger had brought with him. Before the suspect fled, the sales clerk had to lie down on the floor. The robbery squad is investigating.

Police report

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

German Federal States

Fallen trees: several railroad line closures

Deutsche Bahn had to close several routes in Bavaria on Saturday due to fallen trees. This included the line between Nuremberg and Regensburg, the company announced on X, formerly Twitter. Long-distance trains are being rerouted. There may also be delays. A fallen tree on the track near...

 and  Vladimir Milov
Members Public

Latest