Investigations - Unknown person robs shoe store in Britz

An unknown man armed with a pistol robbed a shoe store in Berlin-Britz and stole money. No people were injured, police said on Saturday. The perpetrator was able to escape.

According to the information available so far, the masked man entered the store in Fritz-Reuter-Allee on Friday evening and forced the 31-year-old sales clerk to put cash from the till into a bag that the stranger had brought with him. Before the suspect fled, the sales clerk had to lie down on the floor. The robbery squad is investigating.

Police report

