Road traffic - Unknown person places Jesus statue on federal highway

An approximately 1.20 meter tall statue of Jesus has been placed on a main road in Grafenau in Lower Bavaria (Freyung-Grafenau district). A previously unknown person placed the plastic statue on the restricted area on Friday night, according to the police. No further details were initially known. The police are now investigating for dangerous interference with road traffic.

Source: www.stern.de