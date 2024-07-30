- Unknown man rams police car - three officers injured

An unknown driver in Krefeld rammed a police car while fleeing in a stolen vehicle just after midnight. The impact triggered the airbags of the patrol car and injured three officers, according to the Krefeld police. A helicopter was also deployed in the search for the fleeing vehicle, which was later found nearby, but the driver had fled. The car was reported stolen, and it had stolen license plates.

At the start of the incident, officers had only intended to stop the vehicle for a routine check, but the driver sped off. When the officers spotted the fleeing car again and pulled behind it, the unknown driver put the car in reverse and rammed the police car. The patrol car had to be towed away. The three injured officers were able to leave the hospital but were no longer fit for duty.

During the pursuit, the police decided to escalate the situation into a full-fledged police operation to apprehend the fleeing driver. Despite the successful recovery of the stolen vehicle, the elusive driver remained at large, making the operation ongoing.

Read also: