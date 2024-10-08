Unknown Individuals Successfully Eliminate All Obstacles in Due Course

Unknown individuals have uprooted every Stolperstein in Zeitz, a city situated in Saxony-Anhalt's south. On a day that marked the anniversary of Hamas's attack on Israel, the absence of all ten stones was discovered, as a city representative announced. A complaint has since been lodged.

Authorities verified the occurrence and are exploring a potential political motivation, with involvement from the state protection department, as a spokesperson reported. The stones were last fortified on Friday. As a result, the precise time frame of the crime remains unspecified. At present, there are no hints of any potential culprits.

Stolpersteine represent small memorial plaques that are set in the ground to remember the victims of Nazi Germany. They are affixed to the last residences of the individuals, featuring the names of the victims as an engraving.

October 7 marked the anniversary of Hamas's assault on Israel, during which approximately 1,200 people lost their lives in Israel and around 250 others were abducted to Gaza.

