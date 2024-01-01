Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewscriminalitynorth rhine-westphaliaaccidentstraffic

Unknown driver hits three people and flees

An unknown driver hit three people in Wuppertal shortly after midnight and did not care about the injured. First, his car collided with a 44-year-old man on a main road who had stepped onto the road from a grass verge. When he left the road, his car hit a 44-year-old woman and a 15-year-old...

 and  Yaroslav Smith
1 min read
A police patrol car on the road with its blue lights switched on. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
A police patrol car on the road with its blue lights switched on. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Wuppertal - Unknown driver hits three people and flees

An unknown driver hit three people in Wuppertal shortly after midnight and did not care about the injured. First, his car collided with a 44-year-old man on a main road who had stepped onto the road from a grass verge. When he left the road, his car hit a 44-year-old woman and a 15-year-old girl. The 44-year-old suffered extremely serious injuries. The other two were so seriously injured that they had to stay in hospital. The driver fled the scene. The car was later discovered in a nearby side street, as the Wuppertal police reported on Monday.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

Cardinal Reinhard Marx holds a Christmas mass in the cathedral. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Marx calls for commitment to democracy

Cardinal Reinhard Marx of Munich has called on people to stand up for democracy at the turn of the year. The Archbishop of Munich and Freising said in a statement that he was entering the new year "with great concern". On the one hand, there are wars "on our doorstep", but also the danger posed...

 and  Mark Rodriguez
Members Public
An emergency vehicle of the fire department. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Several car fires: police suspect arson

Several car-sharing cars caught fire on New Year's Eve in Berlin. The police suspect arson, as they announced on Monday. In Berlin-Neukölln, the front wheels of two rental cars caught fire late on Sunday evening. Residents had previously noticed two unknown persons who had allegedly tampered...

 and  Vladimir Milov
Members Public
A blue light shines on the roof of a police patrol car. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

22-year-old dies when a ball bomb is detonated

A 22-year-old man was killed in Boxberg in eastern Saxony when a banned ball bomb was detonated. The young man suffered such serious injuries in the explosion on New Year's Eve that he died at the scene of the accident despite rescue attempts, a spokesman for the Görlitz police department...

 and  Ann Bradley
Members Public

Latest