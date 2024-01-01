Wuppertal - Unknown driver hits three people and flees

An unknown driver hit three people in Wuppertal shortly after midnight and did not care about the injured. First, his car collided with a 44-year-old man on a main road who had stepped onto the road from a grass verge. When he left the road, his car hit a 44-year-old woman and a 15-year-old girl. The 44-year-old suffered extremely serious injuries. The other two were so seriously injured that they had to stay in hospital. The driver fled the scene. The car was later discovered in a nearby side street, as the Wuppertal police reported on Monday.

Source: www.stern.de