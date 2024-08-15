- Unknown breaks into cemetery in blessing hall

An unknown individual broke into the mortuary chapel of a cemetery in Reichenau (district of Konstanz). There, they lit two candles at the altar and left an illegible note with various symbols scribbled on it, a police spokeswoman said. The meaning of the symbols remains unknown.

The perpetrator gained entry by throwing stones at the windows, causing an estimated damage of several hundred euros. The police are now appealing to the public for information about the incident, which is believed to have occurred between Tuesday and Wednesday.

