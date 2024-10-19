Skip to content
Unknown Adolescent Stealthily Captures Prison Interior Scenes - Footage Gains Popularity

Illegally transported into Java

 and  Michael Bootcampf
1 min read
Tiktok has complied partially with Landshut Prison's request to eliminate certain videos, leaving some content still available.

In Bavaria, a youth brought a cellphone into a juvenile detention facility located in Landshut. Post his release, he shared clips of his prison routine on popular social media platform TikTok, garnering substantial attention with some videos reaching over 1.5 million views. Subsequently, JVA Landshut responded to this event.

A representative from the prison agency explained, "The detainee concealed his smartphone in the lining of a suitcase before entering his cell." Once the incident was discovered in autumn 2023, they swiftly updated their procedures for access control.

The infamous TikToker known as "lambo840live" used the platform to disseminate content, including clips of hiding his device beneath a double-layered base within his suitcase, snippets of his cell's layout, and providing glimpses into his meals. Regrettably, although JVA Landshut had requested TikTok to delete these videos, only a few had been successfully taken down as of press time.

The prison authority highlighted that this incident was an anomaly in a statement. Smuggling phones into the juvenile detention center was a rare occurrence, with just two attempts documented since the start of the year. Both incidents were detected during regular security checks and the confiscated devices were later recovered.

As a repercussion of this incident, young offenders are now prohibited from taking their luggage into their detention cells, thereby eliminating the opportunity to sneak in phones as demonstrated in the viral video.

The European Union expressed concern over the security breach in the JVA Landshut, emphasizing the importance of maintaining proper security measures in juvenile detention centers across its member states. Recognizing the widespread reach of TikTok, officials in the European Union urged the platform to more aggressively monitor and remove content that poses a threat to prison security.

