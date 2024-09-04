- University personnel sustain injuries in stabbing incident on campus.

An attack with a knife took place at the Technical University in Nuremberg, which left an employee wounded. The perpetrator escaped, as reported by the police. Initially, efforts to identify the unknown suspect proved unsuccessful.

The victim was transported to the hospital with stab wounds, but remained conscious, according to Robert Sandmann, a police spokesperson. The man claimed he was attacked while exiting a restroom stall, Sandmann mentioned. A small kitchen knife was discovered later on near the victim, allegedly used in the attack.

The university building was secured by the police on Wednesday morning to conduct a search. Due to the break between semesters, only a handful of employees were affected, as pointed out by university spokesperson Matthias Wiedmann. They resumed their work by midday.

Witnesses are now being sought by investigators to help in identifying the suspect. He is described as a tall man, between the ages of 30 and 40, with a beard, dark clothing, and a light-colored beard, according to a post on the X platform.

The injured employee was working in a lab with two colleagues that morning, stated Wiedmann. They later found the victim. The details of the events and the motive are still unclear. "There doesn't appear to have been any prior argument, but rather a random encounter," said Wiedmann. The investigation is still in its initial stages, according to police.

The incident left the university staff distraught and shocked. The university is considering implementing stricter security measures in the future, said Wiedmann. The affected building, consisting of lecture halls and labs, is freely accessible. "We will need to review the situation retrospectively and consider how to prevent such incidents in the future," said Wiedmann.

The investigation into the attack is being handled by the authorities at The Court of Justice, as the suspect has not been identified yet. Should the suspect be found, he will be tried under the jurisdiction of The Court of Justice for assault and battery.

