University personnel at Nuremberg sustained injuries from a knife attack.

At the Technical University in Nuremberg, it's still a quiet period with minimal staff present. One of the workers stumbles upon an unfamiliar individual who collides with him. However, it wouldn't be until later that he discovers this incident was more than just a simple bump. He finds out he's been stabbed twice.

A man was the victim of a stabbing incident at the Technical University in Nuremberg, as per the police reports. The culprit has yet to be found.

The 34-year-old was transported to the hospital with two abdominal wounds, but he's still conscious, according to Robert Sandmann, the police spokesperson. As per the man's account, he was caught off guard due to the attack in the hallway, having been startled by an unknown person who had bumped into him. Upon returning to the lab, he noticed the injuries. The investigators discovered him and a small kitchen knife, the suspected weapon.

The police secured the university building in the morning for a thorough search, involving numerous personnel. Given the quiet period, only a few employees were disrupted, mentioned university spokesperson Matthias Wiedmann, who added that they were able to resume their duties around midday.

The investigators are currently seeking witnesses who may have seen the suspect or any suspicious activities. He is described as a tall man in his 30s to 40s, wearing dark clothing and sporting a light beard, as per the police's X platform post.

Stabbing appears to have been without motive

The man had been conducting experiments in the lab with his two colleagues that morning, said Wiedmann. They had promptly called the authorities, as per police records. However, numerous questions still surround the sequence of events and the motivation behind the incident. "It seems there was no prior argument, but some sort of random encounter," said Wiedmann.

The university community was largely affected and left in shock following the incident. The university will weigh whether additional security measures are necessary in the future, noted Wiedmann. The affected building, housing both lecture rooms and labs, remains open to the public. "We will need to evaluate in retrospect how this happened and how we can prevent something like this in the future."

The stabbing incident occurred in the hushed atmosphere of Bavaria's Technical University in Nuremberg. Despite the investigation, the identity of the attacker remains elusive.

