With the commencement of a new academic year, some Jewish students and their families express apprehension due to an escalating environment of antisemitism on British campuses. This apprehension stems from the repercussions of Hamas' October 7 attacks on Israel the previous year, which ignited the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

Recent data from the Community Security Trust (CST), a charity that safeguards the UK Jewish community, suggests a staggering 465% rise in reported antisemitic incidents in higher-education settings during the first half of 20XX compared to the corresponding period in 20XX. A total of 96 university-related incidents were reported to the CST, contrasting with the 17 incidences documented in 20XX. Reports encompassed physical assaults, threats, damage or desecration, and abusive behavior, both online and offline.

One concerned mother, whose son commenced his studies in Leeds, shared her perspective with CNN, stating, “My son was so enthusiastic about starting this new chapter, but his excitement was tainted with fear of being judged for being Jewish. He felt it might be harder to make friends as people would assume all Jews are Zionist, and all Zionists are evil.”

Another mother, who also requested anonymity and declined to reveal the university, voiced her concerns, “We've advised our daughter not to display any jewelry symbolizing her Jewish identity, as we don’t believe it’s safe for her to do so on campus. This was something we would have never considered before October 7. With increased confidence and boldness, many individuals are now openly expressing their antisemitism, making us fear that our child could potentially be exposed to such behavior on campus without our protection.”

The University of Leeds' Hillel House, a hub for Jewish life on campus, was defaced with antisemitic graffiti in February. In another incident, the Jewish chaplain was targeted with death threats due to his association with the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF).

Gil, a University of Leeds graduate who asked CNN not to use his full name, participated in a grassroots organization called “The Table” set up by Jewish students post-October 7 to promote Jewish identity on campus. He explained, “The concept was that all you required to counter antisemitism was a table and a couple of Jewish students willing to engage in conversations.”

Despite experiencing vandalism and increasing anti-Israel demonstrations, Gil and his peers maintained a visible Jewish presence on campus. He said, “The discourse shifted from an anti-Zionist perspective to antisemitic comments. For instance, Zionists were likened to 'judenrats' - councils of Jews appointed by the Nazis to implement their antisemitic policies.”

Gil considered the defacing of the Hillel House and the abuse directed toward the chaplain, who subsequently stepped down, to be the most disheartening episodes. “It was a highly challenging time. Jewish students became apprehensive. People stopped wearing their Magen David (Star of David) on campus or visiting campus as frequently,” he shared.

A University of Leeds spokesperson stated, “We recognize the specific concerns of our Jewish and Muslim students. The safety and well-being of all our students continue to be our primary focus. As a university, we're dedicated to upholding free speech within the confines of the law, which entails tolerating a wide range of views while respecting the rights of others.”

The spokesperson continued, “Antisemitism, Islamophobia, abuse, or harassment of any kind is not acceptable. The university does not endorse any perspectives or actions that aim to alienate or make Jewish, Muslim, or any other individuals feel unwelcome on campus.”

Universities have served as a breeding ground for diverse political ideologies, including extremist viewpoints, as individuals from diverse backgrounds come together in a close-knit community, shared Dave Rich, CST's director of policy.

He described the surge in antisemitism as "entirely predictable," as the organization's data, collected over the past four decades, reveals an increase in antisemitism coinciding with troubles in Israel. However, he asserted that this past year has witnessed an unprecedented level of antisemitism.

Rich attributed some of the antisemitism to ignorance and some to more radical extremist groups. He emphasized that it only affects a small percentage of students but can have a detrimental impact on the overall atmosphere for everyone.

Rich explained that pro-Palestinian encampments on UK campuses are comparatively smaller than those in the United States and generally peaceful, although often accompanied by noisy protests, banners, and chanting about genocide, which many Jewish students find unsettling.

He stressed, “Most students aren't involved in this, and there's always a balance to strike between the right to protest and free speech, and everyone's right to carry out their daily activities without disruption.”

Rabbi Michael Rosenfeld, Jewish chaplain at Oxford University until this summer, shared his perspective, stating, “The atmosphere on campus was 'pretty horrendous' throughout the last academic year. The level of antisemitism was unprecedented – quantitatively and qualitatively. For me, one of the most challenging and hard-to-fathom aspects was the calls for intifada (uprising). This extremist language became almost normalized overnight.”

In multiple European countries, similar tensions are occurring on both campuses and the streets, noted Rabbi Rosenfeld.

"Last year was a challenging period for Jewish students," stated Emma Hallali, leader of the European Union of Jewish Students (EUJS), representing over 160,000 young individuals in 36 diverse nations.

She highlighted that the situation worsened significantly in prominent Western European countries such as France, Germany, and the Netherlands.

In France, where religious issues are typically kept separated from educational settings, a government report published in June indicated a significant surge in antisemitic incidents on campuses since October 7, with 67 instances recorded - double the number from the 2022-2023 academic year. The actual number might have been even higher, the report suggested.

Hallali reported numerous instances of harassment towards Jewish students, both verbally and physically, and recently became aware of a concerning development.

"There are reports about student organizations planning to celebrate the one-year anniversary of October 7 on campuses," she shared. "It's troubling because the universities haven't made any plans to intervene as of now. We're advocating for action, and our national unions are ready to respond, but we're deeply concerned."

Thewave of antisemitism on university campuses mirrored the rise in such incidents in broader society.

"Jewish students are often left pondering whether there's a future for Jewish life on European campuses and Europe itself," said Hallali.

Comparative literature student Emilia Kartovaara recounted her feelings of exclusion at her university in Helsinki, Finland, following several antisemitic encounters, including an altercation with encampment protesters publicly supporting Hamas and Hezbollah.

Kartovaara mentioned that complaints to the university authorities had yielded little result.

"When we requested their commitment to creating a secure environment for Jewish students and faculty, the university administration suggested using an 'alternative entrance' as a solution," she described. "Jewish students were essentially advised to use a back door."

Markus Laitinen, head of development at the University of Helsinki, confirmed that, in response to security concerns from the community and the public, the university had requested assistance from the police to dismantle the encampment in June, which had not returned since. Laitinen emphasized the university's dedication to being a secure place for its community and visitors while respecting freedom of assembly and expression.

Laitinen clarified that suggesting an alternative entrance was not intended for individuals of any particular faith and that the university couldn't legally document students' religious beliefs. "Campus safety is our utmost priority, and this applies to everyone," he concluded.

Mental health implications

Despite the bleak outlook, Rosenfeld observed a positive aspect - the strengthening of Jewish student communities.

"The Jewish student community at Oxford has never been more robust and vibrant," he stated.

Sami Berkoff, president of the UK Union of Jewish Students (UJS), reported a similar trend in the country, with the organization registering a 2,000-student increase in membership this year.

"Students are craving a 'Jewish space' where they feel accepted and understood, sharing common experiences," said Berkoff. "It offers a respite, wherein they don't have to discuss the conflict if they prefer not to."

A hotline established by the UJS during the Israel-Hamas conflict experienced high demand, with many students reporting negative impacts on their mental health. The UJS has received more than 1,000 calls to the hotline since its establishment on October 8, 2022.

Berkoff, along with other Jewish students, recently met with the UK's newly appointed solicitor general, Sarah Sackman, who discussed measures to tackle support for groups like Hamas on campus and beyond.

According to the UJS release, Sackman acknowledged the need for change and expressed her confidence that the government would address the issue. The UJS is currently conducting antisemitism awareness training for university staff, student bodies, and societies with the aim of improving Jewish student life on campus.

"Our goal isn't just to ensure Jewish student life doesn't just survive, but thrives on campus," said Berkoff. "You should feel secure wearing a kippah or displaying a Star of David on campus, and feel proud to do so."

