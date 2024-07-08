Research into the forest ecosystem - Universities of Lüneburg and Göttingen research climate-friendly forests

The state of Lower Saxony provides approximately 20 million Euros for research on the effects of climate change on the forest ecosystem. Four new Future Labs - so-called Climate Future Labs - are working at the Climate Research Centre in Lower Saxony. In one part, the resilience of German forests against stress factors such as drought and heat is being investigated, as the Leuphana University of Lüneburg announced.

Instruments for monitoring, decision support, and management of the forests in Lower Saxony are to be further developed. Participating in this are the Nordwest German Forest Research Institute and the Georg-August-University Göttingen, Leuphana, the Alfred Toepfer Academy for Nature Conservation, the Technical University Munich, and the University of Utrecht in the Netherlands.

Which stress reactions are there?

The Lüneburg project focuses on stress reactions of typical deciduous tree species such as the Red Beech and the European Beech. Observational studies at various locations in Lower Saxony and experiments in a growth chamber are planned. The experimental part allows for the regulation of nutrient input and a better understanding of the interactions between climate change and nutrients. "With our approach, we take into account both the investigation of older trees and established forest stands as well as the role of climate change for natural regeneration," explains Professor Sylvia Haider. The goal is to come up with recommendations for managing the forests in Lower Saxony in the face of climate change.

