The upcoming park, dubbed Epic Universe, will be the largest addition to the resort, part of a 750-acre expansion that significantly expands Universal's presence in Orlando. At present, the property houses two theme parks and one water park.

Epic Universe will feature five distinct realms: The Wizarding World of Harry Potter: Ministry of Magic; Super Nintendo World; How to Train Your Dragon: Isle of Berk; Dark Universe, and Celestial Park.

As stated by Karen Irwin, president and COO of Universal Orlando Resort, "This is a significant milestone for our location, and we're excited to invite guests to experience Epic Universe next year." She further added, "With the introduction of this incredible new theme park, visitors can anticipate an exceptional holiday experience packed with a week's worth of exhilarating activities that promise to be nothing short of legendary!"

According to Dennis Speigel, CEO and founder of International Theme Park Services, the themes of this park cater to a new demographic that loves fairy tales while cherishing childhood characters and friends. Speigel, who has been monitoring Universal's $6 billion investment and project development from the outset, forecasts that Epic Universe will attract over 6 million visitors during its initial 12 months of operation.

Speigel also believes that Epic Universe will elevate the Orlando theme park market, where Universal and Disney dominate the scene. Disney has not launched a new theme park in Central Florida since 1998, leaving many, including Speigel, curious to see how Disney will react to Universal's expansion plans.

Tickets for Epic Universe will be released in stages. Upon launch, only vacation packages and extended-duration tickets (3 days or more) for Universal Orlando Resort, offering one-day access to Epic Universe, will be available, starting from October 22. The pricing for these tickets varies based on the dates, ranging from $374.88 to $554.87 per person after tax.

Universal Orlando annual passholders will then have priority access to purchase single-day tickets to Epic Universe on October 24, before the general public. Subsequent ticket options, including single-day tickets for the public, will be made available in the months leading up to the park's opening.

The 500-room Loews hotel, Universal Helios Grand Hotel, will also be opened on May 22 (reservations commencing October 22). It will be located within the theme park and provide Universal's first dedicated theme park entrance for hotel guests. Two additional hotels will be unveiled before the park's launch, nearby the park.

Upon entering Epic Universe, guests will be greeted by Celestial Park, which features a carousel, a roller coaster, retail outlets, eateries, and gateways to each of the four other realms.

The Wizarding World of Harry Potter: Ministry of Magic will extend the Harry Potter universe, re-creating the vibe of both ‘20s Paris and the ‘90s British Ministry, renowned for Hogwarts' iconic students' confrontations with Voldemort.

"Battle at the Ministry" will include an interactive attraction that allows guests to enter the Ministry's atrium via the Floo Network and join Harry, Ron, and Hermione in an omnidirectional lift, while dodging attacks from Death Eaters.

Two Harry Potter lands are already established in Universal's other theme parks: Hogsmeade in Universal Islands of Adventure and Diagon Alley in Universal Studios.

Super Nintendo World will mirror the recently established attractions at Universal Studios Hollywood in Los Angeles and Universal Studios Japan. Visitors can experience rides like "Bowser's Challenge" and "Mine-Cart Madness with Donkey Kong."

The How to Train Your Dragon-themed land will introduce a Viking village, a family roller coaster called "Hiccup's Wing Gliders," a water ride, and a live show.

Dark Universe, a mysterious realm, will feature "Monsters Unchained: The Frankenstein Experiment," immersing guests in the heart of a monster rebellion.

