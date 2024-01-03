Biggest cinema successes 2023 - Universal lands ahead of Disney at the box office

Hollywood has a new king at the box office! For the first time since 2015, Universal Pictures, rather than Disney, topped the list last year. This was reported by the US industry magazine "Variety".

A podium without Disney

According to the report, Universal Pictures took in a total of just over 4.9 billion US dollars at the international box office with 24 films, including mega-hits such as "Oppenheimer" and "The Super Mario Bros. movie". With 17 films such as "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" and "Indiana Jones and the Wheel of Fortune", Disney landed in second place with slightly less than 4.83 billion dollars.

According to a statement, the reason for this is that Disney released seven fewer films than Universal last year. However, it was able to place the most films in the top ten.

At the same time, however, none of the Mickey Mouse Group's films managed to secure a place on the podium. The three most successful films of the past year came from Warner Bros. and Universal. The absolute frontrunner in 2023 was "Barbie" (Warner) with Margot Robbie (33) and Ryan Gosling (43) and international box office takings of more than 1.4 billion dollars. The aforementioned "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" and "Oppenheimer" follow with more than 1.3 billion and around 950 million US dollars respectively.

According to Variety, this is also the first time since 2014, excluding the pandemic years of 2020 and 2021, that no Disney film has broken the billion-dollar mark. The latest "Indiana Jones" film, for example, was just as underwhelming at the box office by Disney standards as the Marvel flick "Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania". While the superhero action at least made around 476 million dollars according to figures from "Box Office Mojo", Indy only made just under 384 million. "The Marvels" was even only able to bring in around 205 million dollars.

The remaining places

Despite the mega-success of"Barbie", Warner was only able to secure third place in the comparison with 3.84 billion dollars. Paramount and Sony have not yet announced their final results for 2023. According to further reports, the estimated figure here is just over two billion dollars each - putting them in fourth place (Sony, 2.09 billion) and fifth place (Paramount, 2.03 billion).

