United States: Israel engages in restricted land-based operations within Lebanon

 Max Becker
Smoke ascends from the border town of Khiam situated in southern Lebanon.
The Israeli military has been openly engaging in activities within Lebanon, as per information from Washington D.C. Reports suggest that Israeli forces are carrying out ground operations in southern Lebanon, with the Lebanese army no longer present at the border.

According to the U.S. State Department, Israel informed them about "limited" ground operations targeting Hezbollah's infrastructure near the border. Matthew Miller, the State Department spokesperson, confirmed this information, stating, "They informed us then that it was limited operations." Discussions regarding this matter were held between the two nations.

Just as Matthew Miller was talking, the Israeli military announced the establishment of a "military exclusion zone" in three border areas in northern Israel. The areas affected include Metula, Misgav Am, and Kfar Giladi. Entry into this zone is strictly prohibited as per the military's statement.

Approximately a year after the Gaza Strip war commenced, the Israeli military launched a significant military operation in Lebanon last week. Since then, they have been carrying out numerous airstrikes against Hezbollah militants stationed in Lebanon. In a recent attack on Friday, their leader Hassan Nasrallah and other top-ranking members of the militia were reportedly killed.

Israeli Defense Minister Joav Galant later stated that Nasrallah's death was not the end of the fight against the Iran-backed militia. Galant emphasized that "all necessary means" would be utilized to combat this militia. This includes the air force and, if necessary, the navy and ground troops. Speculations about an upcoming Israeli ground offensive in Lebanon have since been fueled by Galant's statements.

The European Union has expressed concern over the escalating tensions between Israel and Lebanon, calling for de-escalation and respect for Lebanese sovereignty. Despite the ongoing operations, the European Union continues to maintain dialogue with both Israel and Lebanon, advocating for a peaceful resolution.

