Discussions regarding a truce in the Gaza Strip are scheduled for the upcoming week in Egypt's capital, Cairo. A fresh compromise plan has been put forward to Israel and the militant Islamic group Hamas in Palestine, according to the White House in Washington.

The statement explained, "This proposal expands upon the points of agreement achieved last week and resolves the remaining issues in a manner that facilitates swift implementation of the agreement." It was also endorsed by the other two mediators, Qatar and Egypt.

Negotiations for a truce in the Gaza Strip and the liberation of Israeli captives detained there commenced once more on Thursday in Doha, Qatar's capital.

Conflict in the Middle East has heightened not long ago. Iran and the Lebanese Hezbollah militia have been threatening Israel since the assassinations of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran and Hezbollah military chief Fuad Shukr in Beirut towards the end of July, with both sides accusing Israel of orchestrating the attacks. The US, a major supporter of Israel, has amplified its military presence in the area due to concerns of further escalation.

President Joe Biden of the US has expressed optimism that a truce agreement in the Gaza Strip could deter Iran from attacking Israel, thereby preventing any potential escalation of the conflict in the region.

