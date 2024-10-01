United States alerts: Iran readies for prompt missile strike against Israel

According to recent reports from the U.S., Iran is allegedly planning to retaliate against Israel by launching a missile attack. A U.S. official in Washington claims, "There are hints suggesting that Iran is planning to execute a ballistic missile strike against Israel soon." The official warned that such an action would result in severe repercussions for Iran. The official chose to stay anonymous and stated that the U.S. is actively aiding Israel's defensive preparations.

Israeli forces have been engaging in extensive aerial strikes against the Hezbollah militia, backed by Iran, in Lebanon. Last night, Israel initiated a "limited" ground operation in Lebanon as well. The leader of Hezbollah, Hassan Nasrallah, was believed to have been killed in an Israeli air strike on Friday.

Following the Hamas' radical Islamic attack on Israel on October 7 last year, Hezbollah opened another front against Israel with regular missile attacks from Lebanon. In April, Iran, for the first time, directly attacked Israel from its own territory, launching more than 300 rockets and drones. Several allies assisted Israel in countering the attack at the time.

To bolster its ground operation in Lebanon, the Israeli army has already mobilized four additional reserve brigades. The army stated, "This will allow us to continue our operations against the terrorist organization Hezbollah and accomplish our operational objectives." The main objectives of the operations include facilitating the return of around 60,000 displaced residents in Israel's northern region to their homes. However, the Israeli army has no intentions of advancing towards Beirut or any other city in the south of the country, Military Spokesman Daniel Hagari assured.

The U.S., in response to Iran's alleged missile threats, is providing additional military aid to Israel to bolster its defenses. This increased military support comes amidst escalating tensions between Israel and its adversaries, such as Hezbollah, which is backed by Iran.

