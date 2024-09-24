Skip to content
United Nations Secretary-General Guterres emphasizes the necessity of engaging in a worldwide discussion on artificial intelligence at the UN.

 Grigoriy Williams
The UN Chief, António Guterres, views the United Nations as the sole institution for globally governing Artificial Intelligence. As he addressed the UN General Assembly's debut in New York, Guterres claimed, "The UN is the universal stage for dialogue and agreement." The UN, being universally accessible, is uniquely situated to encourage collaboration in AI-related matters. Guterres further stated, "Either the global discourse unfolds here, or it simply doesn't unfold at all."

Artificial Intelligence has the potential to revolutionize various aspects of our lives, including jobs, education, and interactions. It can serve as a powerful tool for the betterment of humanity, but simultaneously, it carries an "unforeseen, existential threat" to human existence.

The Commission, appointed by the UN Chief, has been tasked with exploring ways to mitigate the existential risks posed by AI. The Commission has proposed that The UN should play a leading role in regulating AI to ensure its benefits are shared equitably and its risks are minimized.

