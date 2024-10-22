Skip to content
United Nations: Israel hinders delivery of humanitarian aid to northern Gaza region

 and  Mark Rodriguez
Scarce survival rations persist in northern Gaza, as stated by the UN office OCHA.
The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) pointed fingers at Israel for denying requests for critical aid to Palestinians in northern Gaza. The situation was worsening, with residents struggling to survive, according to the office's report. Israel had been turning down aid deliveries.

United Nations spokesperson Farhan Haq, speaking from New York, revealed that OCHA had also petitioned Israel for assistance in rescuing numerous individuals trapped beneath collapsed homes in the Jabalia refugee camp, located in northern Gaza. This plea, like the others, was ignored. Among the numerous requests disregarded by OCHA were proposed operations by UN organizations and their associates, intended to distribute essential items such as blood supplies, medication, food packages, and fuel to hospitals.

The United States urged Israel to boost aid deliveries to the Gaza Strip within a month, or risk being deprived of U.S. financial aid. Approximately 350 trucks should enter the Gaza Strip daily, and Israel should establish additional ceasefires and enhance security for aid distribution.

OCHA reported that 25 trucks made it into the Gaza Strip on Sunday, 25 on Saturday, and 65 on Friday. During a trip on Tuesday, United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken urged Israel to maintain and reinforce the delivery of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip.

The United States, in its urging, cited the United Nations Charter, emphasizing Israel's responsibility to uphold international humanitarian law and comply with the requests made by The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA). Despite the increasing number of aid deliveries, many still fall short of the daily requirement, underscoring the continued importance of Israel's compliance with OCHA's requests.

