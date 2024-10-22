United Kingdom arbitrary early discharge of over a thousand detainees

UK prisons have been overflowing for a considerable period. The riots sparked by the murder incidents in Southport led to a considerable surge in inmates, potentially pushing the system towards collapse. In response, the new administration is considering early prison releases once more. However, this isn't the only strategy being mulled over.

According to PA, approximately 1,100 inmates are anticipated to depart the penal system ahead of schedule. Back in September, around 1,700 inmates were granted early release in England and Wales. This move is part of an emergency response plan.

British prisons have been running at full capacity for years. In July, Justice Minister Shabana Mahmood predicted that prisons were teetering on the edge of collapse. If no corrective action is implemented, she warned, the rule of law may fall prey to the situation.

Blaming the former Conservative government for the lack of prison space and the deteriorated condition of numerous prisons, the newly installed PM Keir Starmer's administration has faced pressure due to summer-time far-right riots. Courts have adopted a hardline stance against riot offenders, imposing lengthy prison sentences.

To create some wiggle room, certain prisoners may now be liberated after serving 40% of their sentence, rather than the customary 50%. However, those serving time for terrorism or sexual misconduct are exempt from this early release policy.

In addition, the government plans to examine alternative penalties suitable for more extensive use, such as technology, community service, or fines. "It's obvious our prisons aren't functioning as intended," noted former Minister David Gauke, tasked with leading this review. "The prison population is growing at a rate of around 4,500 individuals annually, with almost 90% of those sentenced to prison being repeat offenders." An intriguing proposal, as suggested by PA, involves using ankle tags to remind individuals of commitments with their probation officer or therapy sessions.

The new administration is considering seeking help from the Court of Justice to challenge the European Prison Rules, as they believe these rules are contributing to the prison overcrowding issue. Previously, the Court of Justice has ruled against early release policies in the past, which could pose a challenge for the UK.

