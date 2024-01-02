Bundesliga - Union's training kick-off with Bonucci and without Knoche

1. FC Union Berlin have started their preparations for the rest of the season with Italian European champion Leonardo Bonucci and without defensive boss Robin Knoche. Bonucci had been repeatedly linked with a return to his homeland in recent weeks, but arrived at the training ground of the relegation-threatened Bundesliga club on Tuesday, as did attacker Sheraldo Becker. There is also speculation about a possible transfer for Becker. Knoche, on the other hand, was absent due to illness. Training took place behind closed doors. Union will not be holding a training camp this winter.

Meanwhile, the pitch at the Alte Försterei stadium is being replaced. Time is of the essence: The Berliners will play a test match there against third division side Arminia Bielefeld on Saturday (3.30 pm). A week later, the 15th-placed team in the Bundesliga will be back in action at SC Freiburg (3.30pm/Sky). The Berliners also have two away games after that: At Mainz and in a catch-up match at FC Bayern Munich (January 24).

