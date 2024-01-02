Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewsclass preservationrobin knochesheraldo beckersoccerleonardo bonucci1. fc union berlinbundesligagermanyberlin

Union's training kick-off with Bonucci and without Knoche

The mission to stay in the league begins at Union Berlin. A prominent name is present at the start of training. One defender is missing.

 and  Anthony Ross
1 min read
Berlin's Leonardo Bonucci (l) and Robin Knoche high-five after the win. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Berlin's Leonardo Bonucci (l) and Robin Knoche high-five after the win. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Bundesliga - Union's training kick-off with Bonucci and without Knoche

1. FC Union Berlin have started their preparations for the rest of the season with Italian European champion Leonardo Bonucci and without defensive boss Robin Knoche. Bonucci had been repeatedly linked with a return to his homeland in recent weeks, but arrived at the training ground of the relegation-threatened Bundesliga club on Tuesday, as did attacker Sheraldo Becker. There is also speculation about a possible transfer for Becker. Knoche, on the other hand, was absent due to illness. Training took place behind closed doors. Union will not be holding a training camp this winter.

Meanwhile, the pitch at the Alte Försterei stadium is being replaced. Time is of the essence: The Berliners will play a test match there against third division side Arminia Bielefeld on Saturday (3.30 pm). A week later, the 15th-placed team in the Bundesliga will be back in action at SC Freiburg (3.30pm/Sky). The Berliners also have two away games after that: At Mainz and in a catch-up match at FC Bayern Munich (January 24).

Twitter Union Berlin Website Union Berlin

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

At the Sengbachtalsperre dam in Solingen, the water is high, just below the top of the dam wall.....aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Ruhrverband: Dams are still able to absorb water

According to the Ruhrverband, there is once again room in the reservoirs to absorb further precipitation. The past few days with less rain have been used to reduce the fill level to just under 85 percent. "That's comfortable," said a spokeswoman for the association on Tuesday. During the flood...

 and  Viktoriya Miller
Members Public

Latest

At the Sengbachtalsperre dam in Solingen, the water is high, just below the top of the dam wall.....aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Ruhrverband: Dams are still able to absorb water

According to the Ruhrverband, there is once again room in the reservoirs to absorb further precipitation. The past few days with less rain have been used to reduce the fill level to just under 85 percent. "That's comfortable," said a spokeswoman for the association on Tuesday. During the flood...

 and  Viktoriya Miller
Members Public