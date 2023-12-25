Soccer - Union's new stadium for "just over 40,000 spectators"

1. FC Union Berlin will continue with the planned stadium renovation as planned, regardless of the club's sporting performance. "We are building this regardless of current sporting events. Every step has always been independent of the current sporting situation," said president Dirk Zingler in an interview with the Bundesliga club.

The actual stadium expansion is scheduled to begin in July 2025. Union is therefore still planning to switch to the Olympic Stadium for home matches in the 2025/26 season. "We don't have a stadium suitable for the Bundesliga, we play with special permission. Our aim is to create a permanent, modern Bundesliga venue here in Köpenick," said Zingler.

The aim is to host all competitions at the An der Alten Försterei stadium. For this season's Champions League matches, the Eisern had moved to Hertha's stadium. "We will invest well over 100 million euros here at this ground. We are increasing all three tiers and the main stand by another three to four rows compared to the previous plans. So that means we want to open a stadium here in 2026/27 with a capacity of just over 40,000 spectators," reported Zingler.

In addition to soccer, Union want to hold other events around the stadium. The site is to become a sports, cultural and music center in the southeast of Berlin. Among other things, plays, concerts and movie nights are to take place on a large stage in front of the stadium. In total, there will be space for more than 10,000 visitors. "Football will always be the core," Zingler made clear.

