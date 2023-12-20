Bundesliga - Union under pressure: relegation battle against Cologne at the end of the year

After a disappointing few months of soccer,Union Berlin want to say goodbye to the short Christmas break with a win. In the last game of the year, the Ironmen will host 1. FC Köln at the Stadion an der Alten Försterei on Wednesday (18:30/Sky). With a win, coach Nenad Bjelica's team would not have to start the new year in a relegation spot. Going into matchday 16, Union are 15th in the Bundesliga table with the same number of points and the same goal difference, only ahead of Cologne because they have scored more goals.

The match is also a reunion with club hero Steffen Baumgart, who is under great pressure as head coach at 1. FC Köln in view of the league table situation. However, the former Union player already spoiled the Köpenickers' Christmas mood three years ago. In the DFB Cup, Baumgart surprisingly won 3:2 as coach with second division side SC Paderborn at the Alte Försterei.

Source: www.stern.de