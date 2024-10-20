Union Rothe explicitly communicates Labour's triumph at former Club Kiel

Holstein Kiel's horrible run in the Bundesliga continues, as they failed to snatch a victory against Union Berlin at home, staying anchored at the bottom of the table with no wins. Ex-Kiel player Tom Rothe delivered the fatal blow to Kiel's hope for an away success.

Union Berlin persisted in their victorious streak and solidified their place in the Bundesliga elite by defeating Holstein Kiel 2:0. They displayed a mature performance to secure their hard-earned victory.

Aljoscha Kemlein put the visiting team, who had previously defeated Borussia Dortmund during the international break, ahead with a goal in the 18th minute. The team held onto their lead securely, and Rothe, who had set up the first goal, scored the final nail in the coffin with a late goal in the 89th minute.

Following their disastrous 2023/24 season, Union Berlin has shown significant improvement in the current campaign, climbing to fifth place with their fourth win in seven games. Kiel, on the other hand, is still racking their brains for their first Bundesliga win, as they continue to languish in the relegation zone.

Match interruption due to fan show

Union Berlin's rivals from Kiel were not deterred by the fans' impressive display of choreography, which resulted in an early match suspension due to excessive smoke. Despite Benedict Hollerbach coming close to securing an early lead with his header, it narrowly missed the target.

Before the match, Union coach Bo Svensson had mentioned, "We have something to prove on the road," as their last away win had been over 5 months ago. Kemlein took Svensson's words to heart and notched up the well-deserved goal with a simple, unchallenged header for his first professional goal.

Kiel's defense occasionally faltered, but neither side created many clear-cut opportunities. Captain Timo Becker's shot went wide, and Finn Porath's shot from outside the box was brilliantly saved by Rönnow. Lewis Holtby's absence due to back problems was evident in Kiel's attacking efforts, as they struggled to create chances.

In the second half, Holstein Kiel managed to push Union Berlin back, but they were unable to convert their chances. Both Danilho Doekhi and Tom Rothe came close to scoring, but Rothe managed to secure the victory with a late header.

Union Berlin further cemented their dominance over Holstein Kiel, extending their unbeaten run against the latter with a 2:0 victory. Kiel's former player, Tom Rothe, played a pivotal role in the away team's triumph, setting up the first goal and scoring the second himself, inflicting another disappointment on Holstein and Kiel in ['Holstein and Kiel']'s encounter.

