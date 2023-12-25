Investor deal - Union president Zingler: "Fucking DFL" wrong addressee

Union Berlin president Dirk Zingler has confirmed that he is generally open to investors in German soccer - as long as the type of deal is right.

"We as Union are not fundamentally against investors in soccer for ideological reasons, because we ourselves are a club that has repeatedly invested in all its divisions with outside capital for 20 years. 1. FC Union Berlin is a story of courageous investors," said Zingler in an interview with the Bundesliga club.

Union Berlin was not one of the 24 first and second division clubs that gave their approval for the planned entry of an investor to the German Football League (DFL ) in mid-December. "We voted against this type of investor deal because we don't think it's good for the league. Because we believe that we are making a decision for a period of 20 years that we cannot yet foresee," explained Zingler and added in general: "I am very clearly against investors who are purely interested in returns. I am against multi-club ownership. I am against investors who actually change our soccer."

Partner to pay one billion euros

After months of campaigning, the DFL's top management received the mandate to enter into negotiations for a strategic partnership with an external investor. The new partner is to pay one billion euros for a percentage share of the TV revenue. The contract is to have a maximum term of 20 years and be signed by the start of the 2024/25 season. A large part of the revenue is to be used to further develop the DFL business model and, in particular, strengthen international marketing.

The decision had recently been heavily criticized by fans. "I also appeal once again to this term"fucking DFL" in the protests. It's once again blurred, because basically the DFL employees didn't make the decision and neither did Mr. Lenz and Mr. Merkel as managing directors. It was decided by the clubs. So if it says "Shit DFL", that's once again the wrong addressee," said Zingler.

