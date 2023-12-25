Soccer - Union President: Move to the Olympic Stadium was the right decision

President Dirk Zingler of 1. FC Union Berlin considers the move to the Olympiastadion for the Champions League matches to have been the right decision, even in retrospect. "We ended up with over 210,000 spectators, we gained a lot of new contacts in sponsorship. We have a lot on the plus side, but we also felt some pain. Because every one of us would have liked to experience these games in the An der Alten Försterei stadium," said Zingler in an interview with the Bundesliga club, summing up: "In the end, I think we made the right decision.

In order to offer as many Union fans as possible a ticket, the capital city club relocated for its three home matches in the top flight. The Union Stadium can only hold a good 22,000 spectators. At the venue of local rivals Hertha BSC, around 74,000 soccer fans were able to watch each match.

Zingler spoke of a difficult decision. "I believe that the vast majority consider the decision for the Olympiastadion to be the right one," said the 59-year-old, raving in particular about the atmosphere at the 2:3 against Real Madrid. "Everyone who was there will remember that evening. That half, the way the game went and being able to share it - that's part of a great day in the history of our club".

On their debut on Europe's biggest soccer stage, Union failed to win a single game and finished bottom of their group after the preliminary round. Only against Napoli and Braga (both 1:1) could the Köpenicker score.

DFL release Union at X Interview Zingler

Source: www.stern.de