- Union Oliver Ruhnert considers running for Bundestag

Oliver Ruhnert, chief scout of Union Berlin, is considering a run for the Bundestag and a departure from the football Bundesliga club. "If I want to be elected to the Bundestag, I have to start in 2025. I could well imagine taking that step," the 52-year-old told the "Westfalenpost". "It would be the last opportunity for me. In my view, I would be too old afterwards."

Ruhnert has been involved in local politics in his hometown of Iserlohn (North Rhine-Westphalia) for a long time. The former SPD and Left Party politician recently joined the Alliance for Progress and Renewal (APB).

Not business manager since summer

A run for the Bundestag would likely mean the end of his time at Union. "Yes, unfortunately, both wouldn't work. I work incredibly happily for 1. FC Union Berlin, I love football," said Ruhnert. "But I also like politics very much, and I have the feeling that it's now time for people who are newcomers and have a long history in local politics."

The 52-year-old stepped down from the position of business manager at the summer's own request and returned to the scouting department. His departure from Köpenick had been the subject of speculation for some time.

