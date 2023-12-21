Bundesliga - Union home premiere 2024 on Sunday: Hertha against HSV

1. FC Union Berlin will play its first home match in 2024 on a Sunday. As announced by the German Football League, the match between the Ironmen and promoted Darmstadt 98 in the Bundesliga relegation battle will take place on January 28 at 3:30 pm. This is according to the DFL's latest schedule, which was published on Thursday.

However, Union will start the new year with three away games. The first half of the season kicks off on January 13 (3:30 p.m.) at SC Freiburg, followed six days later by the second half of the season at FSV Mainz 05. A visit to FC Bayern Munich, which was canceled on December 2 due to heavy snowfall, has also been scheduled for January 24.

Hertha BSC will play the top match of the 2nd division against Hamburger SV on February 3 (8:30 p.m.). It had already been decided that the Berliners would start the new year with a home match against Fortuna Düsseldorf on January 21 (1:30 p.m.).

Union Berlin 's matches until mid-March 2024

Date/MatchdayOpponent13. January 13, 3.30 p.m., Matchday 17SC Freiburg (A)January 19, 8.30 p.m., Matchday 18FSV Mainz 05 (A)January 24, 8.30 p.m., Matchday 13FC Bayern Munich (A)January 29, 3.30 p.m., Matchday 19SV Darmstadt 98 (H)February 4, 5.30 p.m., Matchday 2024 February, 5.30 p.m., Matchday 20RB Leipzig (A) February 10, 3.30 p.m., Matchday 21VfL Wolfsburg (H)February 17, 3.30 p.m., Matchday 22TSG Hoffenheim (A) February 24, 3.30 p.m., Matchday 231. FC Heidenheim (H)March 2, 3.30 p.m., Matchday 24Borussia Dortmund (H)March 8, 8.30 p.m., Matchday 25VfB Stuttgart (A) March 16, 3.30 p.m., Matchday 26Werder Bremen (H)

Hertha BSC's matches until mid-March 2024

Date/MatchdayOpponent21. January 21, 1.30 pm, Matchday 18Fortuna Düsseldorf (H)January 27, 1.00 pm, Matchday 19SV Wehen Wiesbaden (A) January 31, 8.45 pm, DFB Cup quarter-final1. FC Kaiserslautern (H)February 3, 8.30 p.m., Matchday 20Hamburger SV (H)February 11, 1.30 p.m., Matchday 21SpVgg Greuther Fürth16. February, 18:30, Matchday 221. FC Magdeburg (H)February 24, 1:00 p.m., Matchday 23Eintracht Braunschweig (A) March 1, 6:30 p.m., Matchday 24Holstein Kiel (H) March 10, 1:30 p.m., Matchday 25FC St. Pauli (A) March 17, 1:30 p.m., Matchday 26FC Schalke 04 (H)

