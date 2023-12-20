Bundesliga - Union coach Bjelica: Only character at the highest level

Union Berlin coach Nenad Bjelica sees a general potential for improvement in his team ahead of the clash with 1. FC Köln in the relegation battle in the Bundesliga. "We can improve in all areas, that's clear to everyone," said the Croatian ahead of the final game of the year on Wednesday (18:30/Sky) at the Stadion an der Alten Försterei.

At the press conference on Tuesday, Bjelica said that he had recognized deficiencies in defensive stability, transitional play and build-up play. The only thing he could not criticize his players for was their character, even after the disappointing 3-0 defeat at VfL Bochum last Saturday.

Bjelica had an extra 20 minutes of training with tactical elements in the stadium on Tuesday to get them in the mood for the game against Cologne. "The situation is not easy. The club has always played at the top in recent years," said the 52-year-old. He now needs players who are "ready to take on the relegation battle."

With the same number of points (10) and goal difference (-16),Union Berlin are only one place ahead of Cologne in 15th place because of the more goals scored. Bjelica hopes to go into the short winter break with a small cushion thanks to a win. He feels "great motivation in the team to go into the vacations with a win after such an autumn, which was not the best".

