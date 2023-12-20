Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewsskygermanysoccernorth rhine-westphalia1. fc union berlinrelegation battlecolognecdu/csusoccer leaguebundesliga1. fc colognenenad bjelicaberlinfirst round

Union coach Bjelica: Only character at the highest level

Union Berlin is playing the worst first half of its Bundesliga history. Coach Bjelica addresses shortcomings ahead of the basement clash against Cologne. There is only one point where he doesn't give his team any credit.

 and  Mark Rodriguez
1 min read
Berlin coach Nenad Bjelica enters the stadium. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Berlin coach Nenad Bjelica enters the stadium. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Bundesliga - Union coach Bjelica: Only character at the highest level

Union Berlin coach Nenad Bjelica sees a general potential for improvement in his team ahead of the clash with 1. FC Köln in the relegation battle in the Bundesliga. "We can improve in all areas, that's clear to everyone," said the Croatian ahead of the final game of the year on Wednesday (18:30/Sky) at the Stadion an der Alten Försterei.

At the press conference on Tuesday, Bjelica said that he had recognized deficiencies in defensive stability, transitional play and build-up play. The only thing he could not criticize his players for was their character, even after the disappointing 3-0 defeat at VfL Bochum last Saturday.

Bjelica had an extra 20 minutes of training with tactical elements in the stadium on Tuesday to get them in the mood for the game against Cologne. "The situation is not easy. The club has always played at the top in recent years," said the 52-year-old. He now needs players who are "ready to take on the relegation battle."

With the same number of points (10) and goal difference (-16),Union Berlin are only one place ahead of Cologne in 15th place because of the more goals scored. Bjelica hopes to go into the short winter break with a small cushion thanks to a win. He feels "great motivation in the team to go into the vacations with a win after such an autumn, which was not the best".

Information about the game on the Bundesliga homepage

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

A blue light shines on the roof of a police patrol car. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

After car accident: 71-year-old driver found dead

Following a car accident in Ludwigshafen, the 71-year-old driver has been pronounced dead in hospital. According to the police on Thursday, the man's car left the road on Wednesday evening and crashed into a junction box. The car then rolled over and came to rest on the driver's side. The...

 and  Anne Legman
Members Public
A sign reading "Police" hangs on a police station. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Unknown persons attempt to blow up cash machine

Unknown persons have attempted to blow up an ATM in Kleinaitingen (Augsburg district). The machine was to be blown up with explosives early on Tuesday morning, police said on Thursday. Thanks to footage from a camera at the scene, officers were able to determine that the perpetrators were...

 and  Anthony Ross
Members Public

Latest

A blue light shines on the roof of a police patrol car. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

After car accident: 71-year-old driver found dead

Following a car accident in Ludwigshafen, the 71-year-old driver has been pronounced dead in hospital. According to the police on Thursday, the man's car left the road on Wednesday evening and crashed into a junction box. The car then rolled over and came to rest on the driver's side. The...

 and  Anne Legman
Members Public
A sign reading "Police" hangs on a police station. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Unknown persons attempt to blow up cash machine

Unknown persons have attempted to blow up an ATM in Kleinaitingen (Augsburg district). The machine was to be blown up with explosives early on Tuesday morning, police said on Thursday. Thanks to footage from a camera at the scene, officers were able to determine that the perpetrators were...

 and  Anthony Ross
Members Public