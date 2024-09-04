- Union Berlin recruited former Hoffenheimer player Robert Skov.

Union Berlin has secured the services of ex-Hoffenheim winger Robert Skov for their left flank. Skov has been jobless since the summer. During his tenure at Hoffenheim, the Danish player, who shares a coaching relationship with Union's manager Bo Svensson, featured in 31 matches last season, with 14 of them as starters. As per tradition, the Bundesliga outfit from Köpenick did not reveal the duration of the contract.

In a statement, Union's executive director, Horst Heldt, praised Skov, saying, "He's an intriguing and multi-talented player. His technical abilities aren't common." Skov joined Hoffenheim in 2019.

Similar to Robin Gosens, who transferred to ACF Fiorentina in Italy last Friday, Skov is a left-footed player with an offensive attitude. The 28-year-old has represented Denmark's national team in 14 games, most recently in October 2023.

