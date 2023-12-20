Skip to content
Union Berlin perhaps with an early start before New Year's Eve

After a disastrous fall season, Union Berlin may start preparing for the rest of the season shortly after Christmas. This was the plan of former coach Urs Fischer.

 and  Viktoria Klein
Berlin coach Nenad Bjelica gives instructions.
The professionals of 1. FC Union Berlin may have to make do with a week's Christmas vacation. As coach Nenad Bjelica said on Tuesday, he is looking into the possibility of resuming training on December 28. This option is still based on the plans of his predecessor Urs Fischer, who was replaced in November.

Another sticking point is whether the Bundesliga club can find a test match opponent for December 30. So far, Bjelica had planned to resume training on January 2. A decision is to be made after the last game of the year on Wednesday (18:30/Sky) against 1. FC Köln. The following day, the players can go on vacation. Bjelica himself wants to celebrate the holidays with his family at home in Klagenfurt.

In any case, Union will complete their entire preparation in Berlin. A training camp - especially abroad - is out of the question. "Then we would have to postpone the start of the Bundesliga," said Bjelica. A change of climate would also not be conducive to achieving goals in the short time available. Union Berlin will kick off the 2024 soccer year on 13 January with an away match at SC Freiburg, followed six days later by the second half of the season at FSV Mainz 05.

