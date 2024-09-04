- Union Berlin has recruited former Hoffenheim player Robert Skov.

1. Union Berlin recruits ex-Hoffenheim winger Robert Skov for their squad's left side. Skov has been jobless since the summer's end. He featured in 31 matches for Hoffenheim last season, with 14 of these appearances as a starter. As expected, Union Berlin didn't reveal the contract's duration.

Union Berlin's sporting director Horst Heldt commented, "Robert is a talented and versatile player. His technical abilities are rare. Plus, his familiarity with the league will undoubtedly benefit us swiftly." Skov joined Hoffenheim in 2019.

Similar to Robin Gosens, who transferred to AC Florence in Italy last Friday, Skov is a left-footed player with an attacking bent. The 28-year-old has represented Denmark in 14 international matches, most recently in October 2023.**

