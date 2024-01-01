Bundesliga - Union before the restart: "Still a long way to go"

At relegation-threatened 1. FC Union Berlin, the coming weeks will not only be exciting on the pitch. Behind the scenes, managing director Oliver Ruhnert and his team will be working intensively on restructuring the squad. "We will see changes in the squad. We will have to reposition ourselves," announced president Dirk Zingler in a recent interview with the club. "We're putting all our energy into keeping our place in the league," he said. On Tuesday, Köpenick will begin preparations for the mission to stay in the league with the first training session.

Coach Nenad Bjelica, who took over from long-term coach Urs Fischer in November last year, has adopted a slightly different system to his predecessor and has already spoken to Ruhnert about possible new signings. The focus is likely to be on attacking wingers and an alternative on the left side of defense.

But there is also expected to be movement on the outgoing side. Union's squad of 28 players is designed for three competitions. In the new year, however, the Ironmen will only compete in the Bundesliga. There is an oversupply in central midfield in particular. In addition, Sheraldo Becker and Leonardo Bonucci could leave the club.

Under Bjelica, Union picked up six points from three league games and went into the short winter break just above the relegation zone. "We still have a long way to go," said Zingler. The Irons will not be holding a training camp. On January 6 (3:30 p.m.), they will test themselves against third-division side Arminia Bielefeld at the Stadion An der Alten Försterei. A week later, they will be back in action in the Bundesliga at SC Freiburg (3.30pm/Sky). The Berliners also have two away games after that: In Mainz and in the catch-up match at FC Bayern Munich (January 24).

