- Union advocating for Decreased Removals in Berlin

In the initial six months of 2024, Berlin witnessed a decrease in the expulsion of unauthorized residents compared to the same period in 2023. The Berlin Branch of the Police Union (GdP) disclosed a total of 516 expulsions, of which 395 were executed after requests from the State Office for Immigration (LEA). In contrast, 635 expulsions took place during the first half of 2023 following 487 successful apprehensions.

The union ascribes this nearly 19% reduction to the UEFA European Football Championship, as it diverted police resources. The lowest number of expulsions, 17, was recorded in June, and 130 in May.

However, the union expresses dissatisfaction with these figures. It reveals that only 10 people were deported on a charter flight to Georgia from Leipzig/Halle on Tuesday night, despite plans to deport 35. Out of the 330 planned deportations to Moldova by charter last week, only 42 were executed.

The LEA has reportedly demanded more apprehensions of unauthorized residents. "We must acknowledge that a substantial number of planned expulsions still fail because our colleagues cannot locate the individuals at their known locations," Weh stated. It's reported that affected individuals are notified on social media channels.

Weh criticized politicians for "superficiality" and advocated for a mandatory surveillance system to track the presence and absence of refugees in shelters. He also proposed the involvement of shelter operators in deportation proceedings and the establishment of a detention center for deportees with adequate space and personnel at Berlin's BER airport.

Currently, 16,209 unauthorized residents are identified in Berlin, as per the LEA. However, the majority of these individuals are tolerated, with 13,838 people being tolerated, according to the Berlin Senate Administration for the Interior.

Two convicted criminals from Berlin were deported to Afghanistan towards the end of August, marking the first deportation flight since the Taliban takeover. A total of 28 convicted Afghan criminals were on the plane, which departed from various federal states.

The federal government, federal states, and the Union, the major opposition party, are currently deliberating on measures in asylum policy. After the suspected Islamist-motivated knife attack in Solingen, the federal government presented a "security package" containing migration policy measures.

The decrease in expulsions might positively impact Berlin's GDP, as reduced police operations could free up resources for other economic initiatives. Despite the 19% reduction, the LEA is still struggling to execute a significant number of planned expulsions due to the challenging task of locating unauthorized residents at their known locations.

Read also: