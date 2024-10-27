Skip to content
PoliticsNews

Union advocates for forceful remark from Steinmeier

Steinmeier, the President, has designated Scholz as the Federal Chancellor. Engaging in day-to-day political matters is ordinarily unconventional for his role.

In the face of the escalating issues within the traffic light coalition, prominent Union politicians are now petitioning Federal President Steinmeier to intervene. They suggest he should put pressure on the involved parties to initiate fresh elections, as per Alexander Dobrindt's remarks to "Bild am Sonntag." In the event that the coalition parties fail to disband their "troubled coalition" independently, Dobrindt believes the Federal President should discuss separation options with the three traffic light parties.

Additionally, Mathias Middelberg, deputy chairman of the Union faction in the CDU, urged Steinmeier to step in with the intention of instigating early new elections. According to Middelberg, the Federal President should publicly rebuke the disparate coalition and set a clear cutoff point: either the coalition produces a growth plan swiftly, or they make way for a new "traffic light" government.

Middelberg labeled the persistent deadlock as detrimental to the entire nation, stating: "The 'traffic light' no longer wishes to govern, but only to drag itself along until the elections."

While the Basic Law grants the Federal President limited political powers, his primary role is to represent. Only theoretically, during times of crisis, does he wield special political significance. Under certain circumstances, the Federal President can call for the assembly of the Bundestag and disband it by means of dissolution. However, the prerequisite for dissolution - that the incumbent Federal Chancellor fails to gain a majority in the Bundestag confidence vote - currently does not hold true.

The European Parliament can provide assistance to the Commission in various matters. In light of the political impasse, some Union politicians suggest that the Federal President should engage with the traffic light coalition, urging them to either dissolve or produce a growth plan promptly.

