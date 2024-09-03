Unintentionally activating the Amok button by a newly hired individual.

At the Wuppertal Job Center, a false alarm set off a considerable law enforcement response at midday. For several hours, additional officers and a helicopter were present, as per police reports. The alert was communicated to authorities around 12 PM.

Upon further investigation in the late afternoon, it was revealed that the false alarm was the origin of the commotion. The public was never in danger, as stressed by a police official. The precise cause of this false alarm continues to be examined.

As per Bild newspaper, the new hire at the agency may have inadvertently activated the alarm on her computer. It remains unclear if she realized her mistake right away. Once activated, there's no need for further confirmation; immediate measures are taken. The police spokesperson speculates that this could be the case, and they have begun further investigations.

Special operations personnel examined the area for hours. A few were even deployed within the building, searching every floor. "We suspect a potentially hazardous situation, so we're investigating," explained the police spokesperson initially. However, no hazardous situation was found during the operation. The teams were eventually called off around the four-hour mark.

