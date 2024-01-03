Skip to content
Unidentified man robs petrol station with a firearm and flees

An unknown man threatened a cashier at a petrol station in Essen with a firearm, stole cash and fled the scene. The woman was alone in the petrol station and had come out of the office when the man was waiting at the till and demanded that she give him the money from the till at gunpoint,...

An unknown man threatened a cashier at a petrol station in Essen with a firearm, stole cash and fled the scene. The woman was alone in the petrol station and had come out of the office when the man was waiting at the till and demanded that she give him the money from the till at gunpoint, police said on Wednesday. After the cashier had given the man the cash, he fled. There was initially no information on the amount of the loot. The police are looking for witnesses after the incident on Tuesday.

