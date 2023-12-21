Hamburg - Unidentified man attacks 27-year-old with knife as he passes by
A man has been seriously injured in a sudden knife attack in the Wilstorf district of Hamburg. A stranger suddenly attacked the 27-year-old, who was walking home with his girlfriend on Thursday night, as he passed by, according to the police. According to initial findings, he stabbed him in the back with a knife. Rescue workers from the fire department took the seriously injured man to hospital for emergency surgery. A manhunt launched immediately was unsuccessful. The police are now looking for witnesses.
Police press release
Read also:
- A clan member is punished here
- Traffic lawyer warns: Don't talk to the police!
- Will he be convicted as Jutta's murderer after 37 years?
- He also wanted to kill his cousin
Source: www.stern.de