Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewsknife attackgirlfriendcriminalitydistrictpoliceemergencieshamburgfire department

Unidentified man attacks 27-year-old with knife as he passes by

A man has been seriously injured in a sudden knife attack in the Wilstorf district of Hamburg. A stranger suddenly attacked the 27-year-old, who was walking home with his girlfriend on Thursday night, as he passed by, according to the police. According to initial findings, he stabbed him in the...

 and  Anthony Ross
1 min read
The word "Polizei" ("Police") shines on the roof of a police patrol car. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
The word "Polizei" ("Police") shines on the roof of a police patrol car. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Hamburg - Unidentified man attacks 27-year-old with knife as he passes by

A man has been seriously injured in a sudden knife attack in the Wilstorf district of Hamburg. A stranger suddenly attacked the 27-year-old, who was walking home with his girlfriend on Thursday night, as he passed by, according to the police. According to initial findings, he stabbed him in the back with a knife. Rescue workers from the fire department took the seriously injured man to hospital for emergency surgery. A manhunt launched immediately was unsuccessful. The police are now looking for witnesses.

Police press release

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

A blue light shines on the roof of a police patrol car. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

After car accident: 71-year-old driver found dead

Following a car accident in Ludwigshafen, the 71-year-old driver has been pronounced dead in hospital. According to the police on Thursday, the man's car left the road on Wednesday evening and crashed into a junction box. The car then rolled over and came to rest on the driver's side. The...

 and  Anne Legman
Members Public
A sign reading "Police" hangs on a police station. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Unknown persons attempt to blow up cash machine

Unknown persons have attempted to blow up an ATM in Kleinaitingen (Augsburg district). The machine was to be blown up with explosives early on Tuesday morning, police said on Thursday. Thanks to footage from a camera at the scene, officers were able to determine that the perpetrators were...

 and  Anthony Ross
Members Public

Latest

A blue light shines on the roof of a police patrol car. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

After car accident: 71-year-old driver found dead

Following a car accident in Ludwigshafen, the 71-year-old driver has been pronounced dead in hospital. According to the police on Thursday, the man's car left the road on Wednesday evening and crashed into a junction box. The car then rolled over and came to rest on the driver's side. The...

 and  Anne Legman
Members Public
A sign reading "Police" hangs on a police station. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Unknown persons attempt to blow up cash machine

Unknown persons have attempted to blow up an ATM in Kleinaitingen (Augsburg district). The machine was to be blown up with explosives early on Tuesday morning, police said on Thursday. Thanks to footage from a camera at the scene, officers were able to determine that the perpetrators were...

 and  Anthony Ross
Members Public