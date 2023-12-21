Hamburg - Unidentified man attacks 27-year-old with knife as he passes by

A man has been seriously injured in a sudden knife attack in the Wilstorf district of Hamburg. A stranger suddenly attacked the 27-year-old, who was walking home with his girlfriend on Thursday night, as he passed by, according to the police. According to initial findings, he stabbed him in the back with a knife. Rescue workers from the fire department took the seriously injured man to hospital for emergency surgery. A manhunt launched immediately was unsuccessful. The police are now looking for witnesses.

Police press release

Source: www.stern.de