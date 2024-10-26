Skip to content
Unidentified Individuals Swipe the Following Rainbow Flag in Neubrandenburg

The urban area fails to experience tranquility.

 and  Christian Meier
2 min read
On the 17th of October, numerous individuals voiced their opposition towards the city council's action of taking down the rainbow flag from Neubrandenburg train station.

In the current climate, someone identifying as queer might find Neubrandenburg less welcoming, with a second incident of flag theft. This time, the victim is queerNB, an organization advocating for the LGBTIQ community, whose rainbow flag was stolen from the city center, causing a 35 euro damage to the flagpole.

Neubrandenburg has been in the news for the recurrent removal of a rainbow flag from the train station squares, only to be replaced with symbols of hate like a swastika or Nazi flag. The city council decided, on October 9, to cease flying the rainbow flag at the train station, a decision that sparked protests by about 1,000 people, who rallied behind queerNB's call for diversity, tolerance, and against exclusion. The number of attendees was estimated to be around 1,300.

Following this decision, the independent mayor, Silvio Witt, announced his resignation, effective May 2025. He attributed his decision to the flag controversy, which marked the culmination of a series of offensive comments and ridicule on social media, as well as disrespect from city council members. The openly gay politician spoke about the impact of these events on his personal life, his husband, family, and friends, referencing a particularly difficult morning when his mother sent him a message saying "It's not so bad today what's in the newspaper."

[Image Description: A crowd of protesters holding rainbow flags, gathered in Neubrandenburg's city center. A banner reads "Wir brauchen Toleranz" - "We need Tolerance."]

[Image Description: Silvio Witt, the outgoing mayor of Neubrandenburg, delivering a speech, with a banner in the background that reads "QueerNB - Kein Ausverkauf Der Menschenrechte - No Faking Human Rights."]

[Image Description: QueerNB's flagpole located in the Neubrandenburg city center, with the rainbow flag missing.]

Transgender people may feel apprehensive about visiting Neubrandenburg due to its history of flag theft and replacement with symbols of hate. The LGBTIQ community in Neubrandenburg, including transgender individuals, is supported by queerNB, an organization that advocates for their rights and was targeted by flag theft.

