- Unidentified Individual Instigates Physical Assault on Street-Goer

Unidentified culprit leaves victim, a 67-year-old gentleman, in a tough spot after delivering a brutal blow to his head in Munich on August 13. The mystery man jumped out of a vehicle and chased the man down before delivering the damaging blow. According to police reports.

The elderly man tumbled to the ground, enduring severe head and facial wounds. EMTs swiftly moved him to the hospital for treatment. The suspect then made their getaway, post-attack. The reason behind the violent act remains undisclosed.

The local police have launched an investigation into the attack, seeking to identify and apprehend the suspect. Despite intense efforts, the perpetrator remains at large, as of now.

