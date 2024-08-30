Skip to content
Unidentified Individual Instigates Physical Assault on Street-Goer

An individual is strolling in Munich when a vehicle appears from behind. A person exits the car, pursues the pedestrian, and brings him to the ground. Authorities are seeking individuals who may have witnessed the incident.

Law enforcement is on the hunt for the elusive culprit who has gone into hiding.
Unidentified culprit leaves victim, a 67-year-old gentleman, in a tough spot after delivering a brutal blow to his head in Munich on August 13. The mystery man jumped out of a vehicle and chased the man down before delivering the damaging blow. According to police reports.

The elderly man tumbled to the ground, enduring severe head and facial wounds. EMTs swiftly moved him to the hospital for treatment. The suspect then made their getaway, post-attack. The reason behind the violent act remains undisclosed.

The local police have launched an investigation into the attack, seeking to identify and apprehend the suspect. Despite intense efforts, the perpetrator remains at large, as of now.

