Unidentified Individual Fires Upon 32-Year-Old Male near Fitness Center

Unknown individual meets their demise following several gunshots outside a fitness center in Cologne. Medical professionals transported the victim to a hospital, where they succumbed to their injuries later on. Multiple eye-witnesses described the assailant as a masked, shadowy figure wearing dark clothing, who swiftly got away on an e-scooter, as reported by the police spokesperson. Motives behind the violent act continue to elude investigation, with a homicide team currently on the case. The incident unfolded approximately at 4:45 PM in the Kalk district.

Law enforcement officers suspect several gunshots were discharged. A journalist located three casings scattered on the ground and a bullet that shattered the back window of a nearby vehicle. The spokesperson noted that evidence suggests the 32-year-old victim was leaving the studio area and was about to enter the vehicle. The woman inside the vehicle remained unscathed and is now receiving spiritual support. Authorities persist in their search for the suspect, and a police dog has been enlisted for help, as confirmed by the spokesperson.

